Retailer leak suggests Google’s Pixel 6 will have 23W wireless charging

Google may be working on a new wireless charging stand for its Pixel phones, according to a leaked image of a retail inventory backend mentioning a “Google Pixel 23W WL Stand” published by Android Police. The name suggests the charger could support 23W wireless charging, and if Google does end up releasing this stand, it seems likely that the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would support 23W charging as well.

That wireless charging speed, if accurate, would be more than the iPhone 12’s maximum 15W wireless charging with a MagSafe charger and surpass the 10W wireless charging offered by the original Pixel Stand (which is still available on Google’s online store). Google hasn’t replied to a request for comment.

The company revealed the first details about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro earlier in August. They seem like promising devices, especially with their new Google-designed Tensor system on a chip, and 23W wireless charging could make them an even more enticing purchase. Google plans to release those phones this fall, and if this new charging stand is real, it seems likely it will come out alongside them — especially since the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro won’t ship with an included charging brick.