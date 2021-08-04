Samsung’s stripped down Tab S7 FE comes to the US starting at $529

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE is officially coming to the US starting on Thursday for the 5G version with the Wi-Fi model expected a few weeks later, the company has announced. The specs of the stripped-back FE, or “Fan Edition,” version of Samsung’s flagship tablet from last year have been public since a listing for the tablet appeared on its German store in May, but now we have full details of its US pricing and availability.

The first version of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE to release in the US will be its 5G model. It’ll be available to order starting Thursday, August 5th, from AT&T, Verizon, and Samsung’s own online store, with prices starting at $669. It will also be available from other retailers, as well as T-Mobile and US Cellular “in the coming days,” according to Samsung. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi model will be priced lower at $529, and will release beginning in September. Preorders for the Wi-Fi version open Thursday. That compares to a starting price of $649 for the Tab S7 Wi-Fi, or $849 for its 5G version.

The big selling point for the Tab S7 FE is its large 12.4-inch display, which is the same size as last year’s $849 Tab S7 Plus, although it’s LCD rather than OLED. Internally the 5G version of the Tab S7 FE is powered by a Snapdragon 750G, while the Wi-Fi version has a Qualcomm SM7325 chipset. Rounding out the specs are 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, and a 10,090mAh battery. There’s an 8-megapixel camera on the rear, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front, orientated so it’s on the top while you’re using the tablet in landscape. You also get an S Pen stylus in the box, which is helpful for note taking and sketching.

As well as the Tab S7 FE, Samsung has also announced that the 5G version of the Galaxy Book Go laptop will be available from AT&T and Verizon this month. AT&T preorders open on August 5th, while Verizon’s availability starts on August 13th. AT&T is selling the laptop for $799.99. It will be available to preorder on August 5th, and will be available “in the coming weeks,” AT&T says.