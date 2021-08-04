Microsoft pauses free Windows 365 cloud PC trials after ‘significant demand’

Microsoft launched its new cloud PC Windows 365 service earlier this week, and the company has already had to pause free trials due to demand. Windows 365 lets you rent a cloud PC — with a variety of CPU, RAM, and storage options — and then stream Windows 10 or Windows 11 via a web browser. The service reached max capacity after only a day of signups.

“Following significant demand, we have reached capacity for Windows 365 trials,” reads a statement from the Microsoft 365 Twitter account. “We have seen unbelievable response to Windows 365 and need to pause our free trial program while we provision additional capacity,” explains Scott Manchester, director of Windows 365 program management.

Windows 365 is only available to businesses right now, and there’s clearly been more demand than Microsoft had anticipated if the company has hit capacity issues after just a day of free trials. Microsoft launched the service on Monday, with per-user pricing that starts at $20 per month for one vCPU, 2GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and 12GB of bandwidth if you already have a Windows 10 license.

There are a variety of configurations for Windows 365, including one at the top end that includes eight vCPUs, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for $158 per month. All of the different price options are available at Windows365.com, but you’ll now need to register interest in a free trial as Microsoft has hit capacity.