Ghost of Tsushima’s multiplayer mode is getting new content and a standalone release

Ghost of Tsushima’s multiplayer mode, Legends, is getting some new free content and a standalone release, Sony and developer Sucker Punch announced Wednesday. The standalone release will be available on September 3rd for $19.99 / €19.99 / £15.99 on both PS4 and PS5.

That same day, a big new 2v2 mode called Rivals will be introduced to Legends. Here’s how Darren Bridges, a senior game designer at Sucker Punch, describes it in a blog:

In Rivals, two teams of two will compete to defeat waves of enemies. With each defeated foe, you’ll collect Magatama that you can use to harm the other team. For example, you can spend Magatama on Shades to block your opponents’ purchases, Curses (health drain, exploding bodies, etc), Hwacha fire, and more. Once you’ve spent enough Magatama, you’ll unlock Final Stand waves. Complete these before the opposing team to win!

And check out this video for a preview:

Alongside Rivals, Legends will also get a Gear Mastery system to further kit out your gear. According to Bridges:

Players who’ve earned 110-level gear will now be able to bind it to a class and activate “Mastery Challenges.” This will allow a piece of gear’s Ki level to be upgraded to 120 and eventually unlock a second perk slot! As you activate Mastery Challenges, you can also unlock a new Ability and new Techniques for each class.

Sucker Punch is also launching an update to Legends on August 20th, the same day as the release of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, that includes rebalancing Survival mode. And the developer is promising that Legends will receive a “new piece of content each week from September 10th through October 1st,” including a new map for Rivals.

If you pick up the standalone Legends and want to play the Ghost of Tsushima single-player campaign, you can upgrade to Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, which includes a new island to explore and more animals to pet, for $40 / €50 /£44 on PS4 or $50 / €60 / £54 on PS5.