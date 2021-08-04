Facebook streamlines the settings page on mobile

Facebook is streamlining the settings page on mobile in a new redesign that’s rolling out starting Wednesday. Visually, the new layout looks much less cluttered, and individual settings don’t have descriptions, meaning you’ll see more on the page at a time.

Facebook has also changed up the organization of the settings themselves. The company has reduced the number of categories for settings and renamed them, according to a blog post, so now, you’ll see six categories of settings: Account, Preferences, Audience and Visibility, Permissions, Your Information, and Community Standards and Legal Policies. Some settings have also been relocated so that they’re by related ones, Facebook says.

You’ll be able to see the new look on Android, iOS, mobile web, and Facebook Lite. You might already have the redesign — I just checked the Facebook app on my iPhone 12 Mini and it loaded up. It was present on the mobile web for me, too.