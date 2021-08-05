Lyft’s $20 per month membership program gets new bike-share benefits and an annual plan

Lyft is boosting its $19.99-per-month Lyft Pink membership program with new bike-share benefits and an annual option that’s cheaper than paying for the service month to month, the company announced Thursday.

Lyft Pink’s primary benefit is a 15 percent discount on car rides, but previously, it also offered three free 30-minute bike or scooter rides per month (in certain markets). With the new bike-share benefits, you’ll get an unlimited amount of 45-minute bike rides on “classic” bikes (aka non-electric) at many of the company’s bike-share systems across the US as well as discounted rates on e-bike rides.

The new annual option for Lyft Pink will cost $199 per year, which is a $40 discount over paying monthly. If you regularly use Lyft year-round and enjoy other Lyft Pink benefits like priority airport pickups and three waived cancellation fees per month (if you rebook within 15 minutes), the annual option could be a good way to save a little cash.