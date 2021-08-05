Asus releases Windows 11-ready BIOS updates with automatic TPM support

Asus is making a range of its motherboards ready for Windows 11. The motherboard manufacturer has released BIOS updates for a variety of chipsets, including ones that support Intel Kaby Lake processors from 2017. Both Intel and AMD chipsets are supported, and these new BIOS updates will even automatically enable TPM (Trusted Platform Module) on AMD and Intel systems.

A TPM is a minimum requirement for Windows 11, and it’s a change that caused some confusion after many realized their PCs didn’t have the option enabled in the BIOS, or it was confusingly named “PTT” or “PSP fTPM” in BIOS settings. Microsoft’s Windows 11 upgrade checker didn’t ease that confusion initially, so it’s encouraging to see big manufacturers like Asus now enabling TPM by default so people don’t have to dig around.

While Asus is planning to support a wide range of motherboards for Windows 11, not every BIOS update is available just yet. Neowin has spotted a full list of Asus motherboards that are compatible with Windows 11, so you’ll need to check to see if your system has an update waiting for it.

If you purchased a pre-built PC and you’re not sure of the exact motherboard inside, you should be able to find the model number listed when you navigate to Start > Run > msinfo32 in Windows 10.

Asus isn’t alone in its motherboard support for Windows 11. Gigabyte, Asrock, Biostar, and MSI have all released lists of supported systems that will work with Windows 11. It’s still not clear exactly when Windows 11 will be available as a free upgrade to Windows 10 users. Microsoft has only officially said this holiday, but the software maker keeps hinting at an October release date.