AMD’s Ryzen 5000 processors with integrated graphics are now available to buy

In April, AMD announced versions of its Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs with integrated graphics cards, but it only made them available for prebuilt OEM systems, promising that it would sell the chips to consumers later this year. Well, “later this year” is today, with AMD now offering its Ryzen 5000 G-Series APUs to anyone to buy, not just multimillion-dollar PC manufacturers.

Right now, only two of the Ryzen 5000 G-Series chips are available to purchase on AMD’s website: the eight-core Ryzen 7 5700G for $359 and the six-core Ryzen 5 5600G for $259. Both chips, like the standard Ryzen 5000 CPUs, are built on AMD’s 7nm process with its Zen 3 architecture.

A good option if you don’t need a powerful GPU

Right now, AMD is just selling those two models (the more powerful options in the Ryzen 5000 G-Series lineup). The Ryzen 3 5300G and Ryzen 3 5300GE are still listed on AMD’s site as “OEM only,” and the 35W GE versions of the 5700G and 5600G don’t seem to be available to purchase yet either.

The new chips are otherwise identical to the OEM counterparts that shipped earlier this year, meaning that they still use AMD’s older Vega graphics platform, not its cutting-edge RDNA / Navi process that’s found on the latest Radeon GPUs. But if you don’t need ultra-powerful graphics to run the latest AAA games at ultra settings, the new chips might be a good option to consider (especially considering how difficult it is to get ahold of a new GPU these days).