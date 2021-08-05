The PS5 is available online from Walmart (Update: sold out)

Update August 5th, 4:07PM ET: Walmart is sold out of PS5 consoles for the moment. We’ll make sure to let you know when the next opportunity comes.

If you haven’t been able to secure a PlayStation 5, you might be in luck. Walmart has opened orders for the PS5 (online only); this includes the $500 disc-based version of the console as well as the $400 digital disc-less version. Remember, it’s usually the first who gets the worm, but not always. If you miss out on the first wave at Walmart, the retailer usually releases more in 10-minute intervals, with the next being at 3:10PM, 3:20PM, and so forth until it runs out of stock.

Also, if you don’t get lucky at first, persist! Sometimes, the “add to cart” button will pop up intermittently, so just be patient and watch closely. It’ll only help your chances of securing a console if you sign in to your Walmart account and ensure that all of your shipping and payment details are set so you can fly through checkout if you get a PS5 in your cart.

We’ll add more retailers to this post if any join in on the fun.

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony's flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allowing you to play both digital and physical games on the PS4 and PS5.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $400 The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive.

If all you wanted was the console, well, you’re all set with the links above. But there are several games and accessories you could add to your cart right now that’ll let you have more fun with your PS5 when it arrives.

Returnal The latest title from Housemarque is a roguelike third-person shooter that puts you in the shoes of Selene, an astronaut tormented by a seemingly never-ending time loop.

$69 at Walmart