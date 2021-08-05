Twitter Spaces adds co-host option to help moderate and manage rooms

Twitter is updating Spaces to allow hosts to designate up to two co-hosts for its social audio rooms, making it easier for hosts of the audio space to help manage and moderate conversations.

Once invited, co-hosts have almost all the same moderation and managing privileges as the main host: they can speak, invite other members of the room to speak, pin tweets, boot people from the room, and more.

There are a few limitations, though: only the main host can invite or remove other users as co-hosts — one co-host can’t invite a second one, for example. Co-hosts also can’t end the room; only the original host can.

The co-host feature also expands the number of participants that can talk at once in a Space: now you can have one host, two co-hosts, and ten speakers all active in a room at once, up from the previous ten-speaker limit.

making it easier to manage your Space…introducing co-hosting!



- hosts have two co-host invites they can send

- the table just got bigger: 1 host, 2 co-hosts, and 10 speakers

- co-hosts can help invite speakers, manage requests, remove participants, pin Tweets and more! pic.twitter.com/s76JFbhTL2 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 5, 2021

The new addition is rolling out now and should be a useful part in helping hosts keep Spaces under control, especially for larger conversations. The fast-paced rollout also shows how important Twitter views Spaces to be: the company also recently dedicated the top area of users’ timelines in the app (where Fleets used to live) to the social audio feature.