IMDb TV app finally arrives on iOS and Android

Amazon’s free streaming service IMDb TV now has its own dedicated app for the iPhone, iPad, and Android after launching on other major platforms earlier this year.

IMDb TV is a dedicated hub for free, ad-supported movies and series as well as its own dedicated originals produced by Amazon Studios. Previously, you could find IMDb TV’s content slate in the primary IMDb app, but a standalone streaming app for the service was not available for iOS and Android. A spokesperson told The Verge the content is still available to stream through IMDb, but the new IMDb TV app was “designed for the streaming experience.”

IMDb TV’s content slate is quite good, even if its originals have struggled to make as much of a splash as titles from larger premium services. But if you don’t mind ads, there’s a ton of great stuff to stream for free on the service, including documentaries, sci-fi titles, dramas, and plenty of TV to binge. Mad Men, How to Train Your Dragon, Schitt’s Creek, and Lost are all currently streamable on the service.

Plus, through a recently announced deal with Universal, IMDb TV will also exclusively stream some live-action and animated titles from the studio following their release in theaters and a brief pay-one premiere on Peacock.

The app was previously made available on the majority of major streaming devices and some smart TVs, including Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, Android TV, Android TV OS devices, newer LG Smart TVs, PlayStation 4, Chromecast with Google TV, and Nvidia Shield. It’s also available as a free channel within the Prime Video experience.