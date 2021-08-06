 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stranger Things 4 will premiere in 2022

By Richard Lawler
Stranger Things season four teaser
Image: Netflix

The pandemic-delayed return of Netflix’s flagship nostalgia series Stranger Things has a release window: 2022. A brief teaser (stick around for a few new frames near the end) promises that “it” is almost here. While today’s news fulfills director Shawn Levy’s promise from the Free Guy press tour that we would know more about Stranger Things before that video game movie is released, it doesn’t go far into spoiler territory but wait, who is that holding the flamethrower?

Maybe that’s for the best? There’s something to look forward to, albeit three years after the third season premiered. Season 3 set Netflix viewing records (at the time), as the streamer said more than 40 million accounts watched within four days of its release. If you can’t wait another five months or more to see how tall Will, Eleven, and the rest of the gang are now, Deadline reports that the teaser trailer will also air on NBC tonight during coverage of the Olympics.

Update (9:53AM ET): Following an update from Deadline, the trailer airing tonight should be this same 30-second teaser.

