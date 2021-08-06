Stranger Things 4 will premiere in 2022

The pandemic-delayed return of Netflix’s flagship nostalgia series Stranger Things has a release window: 2022. A brief teaser (stick around for a few new frames near the end) promises that “it” is almost here. While today’s news fulfills director Shawn Levy’s promise from the Free Guy press tour that we would know more about Stranger Things before that video game movie is released, it doesn’t go far into spoiler territory but wait, who is that holding the flamethrower?

Stranger Things returns in 2022! See you in the upside down pic.twitter.com/9scVCGzekF — Netflix (@netflix) August 6, 2021

Maybe that’s for the best? There’s something to look forward to, albeit three years after the third season premiered. Season 3 set Netflix viewing records (at the time), as the streamer said more than 40 million accounts watched within four days of its release. If you can’t wait another five months or more to see how tall Will, Eleven, and the rest of the gang are now, Deadline reports that the teaser trailer will also air on NBC tonight during coverage of the Olympics.

here's a closer look at the new sneak peek at Stranger Things Season 4. who are you most excited to see back on your screen in 2022? pic.twitter.com/v6ikIKyI4N — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 6, 2021

Update (9:53AM ET): Following an update from Deadline, the trailer airing tonight should be this same 30-second teaser.