Vergecast: Pixel 6 preview and Apple’s new system for detecting illegal imagery

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week on The Vergecast, Nilay and Dieter start the show with Verge managing editor Alex Cranz to discuss Google’s surprise preview of its next phone — the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro — along with a new custom-designed Tensor processor. The crew gives their first impressions of Google’s take on an “ultra high end” phone.

In the second half of the show, Verge policy editor Russell Brandom reports back from a briefing call with Apple about its new system meant to detect child abuse imagery by scanning photos stored on iPhones and iCloud. The Vergecast crew discusses how secure this method is and the precedent it sets.

You can listen to the full discussion here or in your preferred podcast player.

