Microsoft’s new Xbox night mode dims your screen, controller, and power button

Microsoft is working on a new night mode for Xbox consoles. The software giant has started testing this night mode with Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring today, and it allows Xbox owners to dim their screens, controller LED brightness, and even the Xbox power button.

The night mode has a lot of customization, including different dimming levels and an optional blue light filter. Microsoft is also allowing Xbox owners to dim the LED brightness on their controllers in this night mode and dim the Xbox power button light or turn it off. You can also set an Xbox to switch to the system dark mode and disable HDR when the night mode is enabled.

This Xbox night mode can also be set to a schedule, either a manual one or an automatic one that will enable it at sunset and disable it at sunrise. Microsoft is currently testing this with Xbox Insiders, so expect to see it filter through the various testing channels in the coming weeks before arriving on all Xbox consoles soon.