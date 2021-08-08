New trailers: Venom: Let There be Carnage, Y: The Last Man, The Great, and more

So in addition to watching Ted Lasso, missing Loki on Wednesdays, and keeping my Paramount Plus subscription current so I can watch the extremely underappreciated show The Good Fight, I’m still slogging through Manifest. I’m halfway through Season 2, and the plot has become weirdly elaborate and yet the show remains so cheesy that I must see how things end up. Of course, we’re awaiting word from Netflix about whether there will be any seasons past the show’s third, but recent developments look promising.

On to the latest trailers:

Y: The Last Man

The very long-awaited show based on the comic book series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra is finally arriving. Every mammal in the world with a Y chromosome is suddenly wiped out, except for a dude named Yorick (alas) and his pet monkey, and chaos ensues, of course. Ben Schnetzer, Ashley Romans, Olivia Thirlby, and Diane Lane star in the series Y: The Last Man (which FX has said would have all-female directors). It comes to FX on Hulu September 13th.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

There is plenty of carnage in this sequel to 2018’s Venom, but the title also refers to Carnage the former serial killer who also becomes host of an alien symbiote and (our hero?) Venom’s enemy. Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, and Naomie Harris star in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, directed by Andy Serkis. It comes to theaters this fall.

The Great

I have grumbled before about the difference between teasers (short) and trailers (longer) but here comes the “date announcement.” At some point we’ll presumably get a teaser and/or a trailer for Season 2 of the very funny and raunchy The Great, but for now we get Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult trading quips in period costumes. The Great returns to Hulu November 19th.

Army of Thieves

Of all the characters from Zack Snyder’s summer zombie flick Army of the Dead to get a prequel, the safecracking Dieter ... was not the first one I thought of. Here, he’s a bank teller who gets drawn into a criminal ring who want to crack safes across Europe (and he’s heard something about the outbreak in America turning people into flesh-eating monsters). And FYI the trailer , sorry the teaser, only shows zombies on “news reports.” Co-written by Snyder and directed by Dieter himself, aka Matthias Schweighöfer, Army of Thieves also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, and Ruby O. Fee. No release date yet, but it’s coming soon to Netflix.

Kate

An assassin is poisoned just before a hit on an Asian bad guy and she has a matter of hours to find out who killed her. I’m not sure whether it’s that the “lady assassin” plot seems familiar and a bit tired, or if it’s just particularly unsettling to watch a white woman kill a slew of Asians on screen while there’s been an uptick in violence against AAPI people in the real world, but this trailer isn’t quite doing it for me. Perhaps I am wrong (it has been known to happen) after all, this is only two minutes and 45 seconds worth of the movie. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson, and Miku Martineau star in Kate, which hits Netflix on September 10th.