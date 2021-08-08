Tesla Cybertruck production delayed to 2022

Production on Tesla’s Cybertruck, the automaker’s first electric pickup truck, has been delayed until 2022 according to its order page on the company’s website. First reported by Electrek, under the “due today” section of the Cybertruck’s order page it now reads “you will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022.” This appears to apply to the single- dual- and tri-motor versions of the vehicle.

The delay isn’t a huge surprise to those who have been following Cybertruck news closely. When Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled it in 2019, the plan called for the first Cybertrucks to roll off the assembly line in late 2021. In January during Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Musk said there would be a “few deliveries of the Cybertruck toward the end of this year, but I expect volume production to be in 2022.”

Last month during its second-quarter earnings call, Tesla’s VP of vehicle engineering Lars Moravy said the Cybertruck was “at a stage where we finished basic engineering of the architecture of the vehicle,” adding that it was “moving into the beta phases of Cybertruck later this year.” So it seemed unlikely at that point that Cybertrucks would be shipping in 2021. Now, Tesla’s order page has confirmed it.