Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro is $200 off at Best Buy today

If you’ve been waiting for a sale on last year’s iPad Pro now that the new models have been released, today is perhaps your day. Best Buy is taking $200 off all configurations of the 2020 iPad Pro, including both 11- and 12.9-inch sizes and cellular-equipped models. Not all of the configurations are in stock everywhere, but popular options like the 256GB Wi-Fi versions of the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch are available as of the time of publish.

The 2020 iPad Pro features Apple’s A12Z processor, a 120Hz display, quad speakers, and a dual rear camera system with lidar. It’s compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, and Smart Keyboard folio for iPad Pro. Read our review here.

Best Buy also has a sale on the last-generation Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones. These originally listed at $350 when they launched in 2018, but you can pick them up for $200 today.

The WH-1000XM3 are very similar to the newer XM4 model, with excellent battery life and noise cancellation. The main thing you’re giving up is the ability to pair to multiple devices at the same time, but that concession might be worth the savings for you. Check out our review of the WH-1000XM3 here.

If you’re looking for earbuds instead of over-ear cans, Amazon has a sale on a wide range of 1More headphones today, including the top-of-the-line Active Noise Cancellation model for $100, a $50 discount. You can also get the awkwardly named but quite good ComfoBuds Pro for as low as $75, down $25 from their usual price. Check out our reviews of the 1More True Wireless ANC and ComfoBuds Pro.

Amazon’s latest Echo Show 8 comes with a faster processor and an upgraded camera system designed to make video calls easier, and today you can save $30 off its regular price at Amazon and Best Buy. The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s lineup and can be used in a kitchen, home office, living room, or anywhere else you can fit it. Read our review here.