The official announcement that “the new Lamborghini Countach is coming” aims directly at anyone who had a picture of the iconic sports car on their wall as a kid. With a body covered in angles and show-stopping gull-wing doors, it was the perfect dream car for anyone who didn’t have a driver’s license or plans to back out of a parking space.

And now the Countach is back, or at least it will be at some point in the future. On its website and in a teaser video, Lamborghini says “the future is our legacy” — whatever that means. While we’re not anticipating a full EV from Lamborghini until after 2025, Roadshow points out leaks revealing that this revived model will include a hybrid powertrain.

We make dreams come true. We did it with the classic Countach in the 1970s. And we’re doing it again. The new Lamborghini Countach is coming. ​#Lamborghini #Countach pic.twitter.com/nXctgIuyqe — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) August 9, 2021

While the official image shows a sleek shape draped in a cover, The Super Car Blog has images allegedly pulled from the customer-only Unica app showing off some vents and a name: Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. They expect to see this model revealed on August 15th during Monterey Car Week to celebrate the original car’s 50th anniversary, complete with all-wheel-drive and a hybrid engine setup delivering 800HP.

While we wait for more details — whether you’re making space in your garage or on your wall may depend on your tax bracket — Lamborghini has put together several YouTube videos focused on the original and they even include an episode featuring Apple exec Phil Schiller.