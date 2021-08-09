Twitch will give streamers a bit more info on why they were banned

Twitch’s suspensions are about to get a little clearer for streamers: starting on Monday, the company announced that it will include the name and date of the content that violated platform rules when it issues a ban.

It’s not quite a clear and simple explanation of what precisely a streamer might have done to get a suspension — Twitch doesn’t seem to be willing to provide that level of detail on any violations of its policies — but it could potentially help streamers figure out what they did wrong and what to avoid in the future.

️ As of today, enforcement notifications sent to suspended users will include the name of the content and the date of the violation to ensure they have better clarity about what content is being actioned on. pic.twitter.com/aAnrdEZoyi — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) August 9, 2021

The new system is more specific than before, when Twitch would just list what rule was violated. But it’s still frustratingly vague for streamers. It points to a single stream, which can consist of hours of content, but it still doesn’t illuminate exactly what it was that crossed a line.

Twitch has certainly struggled with giving streamers clarity on content issues before. Back in 2020, the company issued waves of DMCA takedown notices to creators without giving specific clarity on which videos were in violation of copyright. Monday’s announcement, while not a full solution, at least helps make things a little clearer going forward.