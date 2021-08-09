More than 20 free Roku Originals will premiere Friday

Roku is putting much of its massive Quibi content haul to work beginning Friday.

On August 13th, nearly two dozen Roku Originals will debut on the Roku Channel. Many have not previously premiered elsewhere, including a Josh Groban-hosted series called Eye Candy that’s based on the Japanese show Sokkuri Sweets, cleaning competition show Squeaky Clean, the second season of pay-it-forward series Thanks a Million, and 10-part docuseries What Happens in Hollywood about power dynamics in the entertainment industry.

Additionally, Emmy-nominated Quibi comedy the Mapleworth Murders will also debut on the service this week. The full list of 23 Roku Originals hitting the service on Friday include:

&Music

The Andy Cohen Diaries

Benedict Men

Elba vs. Block

Eye Candy

Fierce Queens

Floored

Gone Mental with Lior

Mapleworth Murders

Memory Hole

Nice One!

Nikki Fre$h

Run This City

The Sauce

Sex Next Door

Singled Out

Skrrt with Offset

Squeaky Clean

The Stranger

Survive

Thanks a Million (Season 2)

What Happens in Hollywood

Wireless

According to the company, Roku Originals clinched the top five TV spots for content streamed on its Roku Channel streaming service between May 20 and July 18 (based on unique views). The Roku Channel has also seen its streaming hours doubled year-over-year in the second quarter of this year with the addition of originals to the platform.

“While it’s only been a few months since the launch of Roku Originals, the response has been overwhelming,” Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative programming at Roku, said in a statement. Tannenbaum added the company plans to continue building on its exclusives “with this next slate of original programming.”