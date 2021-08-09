More than 20 free Roku Originals will premiere Friday

Roku is putting much of its massive Quibi content haul to work beginning Friday.
On August 13th, nearly two dozen Roku Originals will debut on the Roku Channel. Many have not previously premiered elsewhere, including a Josh Groban-hosted series called Eye Candy that’s based on the Japanese show Sokkuri Sweets, cleaning competition show Squeaky Clean, the second season of pay-it-forward series Thanks a Million, and 10-part docuseries What Happens in Hollywood about power dynamics in the entertainment industry.
Additionally, Emmy-nominated Quibi comedy the Mapleworth Murders will also debut on the service this week. The full list of 23 Roku Originals hitting the service on Friday include:
- &Music
- The Andy Cohen Diaries
- Benedict Men
- Elba vs. Block
- Eye Candy
- Fierce Queens
- Floored
- Gone Mental with Lior
- Mapleworth Murders
- Memory Hole
- Nice One!
- Nikki Fre$h
- Run This City
- The Sauce
- Sex Next Door
- Singled Out
- Skrrt with Offset
- Squeaky Clean
- The Stranger
- Survive
- Thanks a Million (Season 2)
- What Happens in Hollywood
- Wireless
According to the company, Roku Originals clinched the top five TV spots for content streamed on its Roku Channel streaming service between May 20 and July 18 (based on unique views). The Roku Channel has also seen its streaming hours doubled year-over-year in the second quarter of this year with the addition of originals to the platform.
“While it’s only been a few months since the launch of Roku Originals, the response has been overwhelming,” Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative programming at Roku, said in a statement. Tannenbaum added the company plans to continue building on its exclusives “with this next slate of original programming.”
Loading comments...