Philips Hue adds a whole bunch of new lights, including a ‘light tube’

The Philips Hue line of smart bulbs is growing today with the addition of a bunch of new lights, strips, and lamps. There’s a bunch of stuff, so here’s a quick rundown:

New filament bulbs that can change color temperature (plus a new candle shape for filament bulbs)

Brighter options (75 watt and 100 watt equivalent) for color-temperature changing and full color versions of the standard Hue bulbs

A “light tube” for illuminating around your TV (it’s meant to sync the colors to what’s on screen)

Enhanced versions of the Signe floor and table lamps that can display multiple colors at once

An upgraded TV-focused lightstrip, the “Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip,” which can likewise display multiple colors at the same time

A new ceiling light called Infuse that can change colors and throws a bit of light up onto the ceiling

The products are rolling out over the coming months, with some configurations of the brighter bulbs and filament bulbs available right away, the lightstrip and lamps coming in October, and the light tube coming and ceiling coming in January.

Signify, which makes the Hue lineup, is also releasing a Hue app update today that’ll allow for “dynamic scenes,” which let lights continually shift colors. Later this fall, the company plans to launch a “natural light” scene that’ll let your lights adjust their color temperature throughout the day to mimic the light of the sun, with cooler tones in the morning and warmer tones at the end of the day.

The Hue Play HDMI sync box, which syncs lights with your TV screen, is also getting an update later this fall to support 120Hz gaming. Unfortunately, it’ll only support up to 1440p resolution at that high refresh rate, so you’ll have to choose what to prioritize. The box already supports 4K gaming but at only 60Hz.

In addition to the new bulbs, Signify also announced a partnership with Spotify to sync your lights to whatever music you have playing.