Midrange Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears again in leaked manual

A user manual for Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE (aka “Fan Edition”) has been published online by SamMobile, giving us another look at the unannounced midrange counterpart to the company’s Galaxy S21 flagship. As you’d expect from a manual, the document spends more time outlining how to use the phone than it does describing its specs, but it’s a guide for what’s to come.

For starters, images included in the manual appear to confirm that previously leaked renders are accurate. That means we’re looking at a similar design to the Galaxy S21, albeit seemingly with a less premium finish. Three cameras are shown on the S21 FE’s rear while on the front there’s an in-display fingerprint scanner and a hole-punch notch for a selfie camera.

Other details mentioned in the manual include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, an ultra-wide camera, and support for Samsung’s Wireless DeX software to allow the phone to mirror its display to supported TVs and use its screen as a touchpad. There’s no sign of a headphone jack, microSD card slot (which appeared on last year’s S20 FE), or an included charging brick in the box.

In terms of specs, SamMobile notes that previous rumors claim the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 processor depending on the market, which would put it roughly in line with the Galaxy S21 flagship from earlier this year. Its battery is expected to have a capacity of 4,500mAh, with support for 25W fast charging and reverse wireless charging also mentioned.

The question now is when, if ever, we might see the phone officially announced. Earlier this year Samsung was forced to deny reports that it had cancelled production of the unannounced phone due to production difficulties caused by the global chip shortage. The emergence of a user manual suggests the phone will see an official release, though it doesn’t outright confirm it. For reference, last year’s Galaxy S20 FE was announced on September 23rd, ahead of its release on October 2nd, suggesting we might not have long to wait to find out.