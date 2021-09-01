Microsoft announces Surface event for September 22nd

Microsoft is holding a special Surface hardware event on September 22nd. The software maker has started sending media invites for this fall hardware event, although it will be online-only and not in person. Microsoft’s invite says “the company will talk about devices and Windows 11,” and we’re expecting to see a successor to the Surface Duo and a new Surface laptop.

Leaked images of Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Duo 2 device appeared online in July, and we’re expecting to see the official announcement of this Android-powered dual-screen hardware on September 22nd. The leaked images suggest the biggest change will be a triple camera system, complete with telephoto, ultrawide angle, and standard lenses. The Surface Duo 2 is also rumored to include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G support, and an NFC chip for contactless payments.

Alongside the Surface Duo 2, Microsoft is rumored to be launching a successor to the Surface Book 3. Windows Central previously reported that Microsoft might not name it the Surface Book 4, though. Instead, it’s likely to be a Surface Laptop Pro, or something similar. That’s because Microsoft is reportedly redesigning its high-end laptop to switch to a non-detachable 14-inch display.

A Windows 11 launch on October 5th wouldn’t be complete without an update to the Surface Pro lineup, too. Microsoft launched its refreshed Surface Pro 7 Plus earlier this year, but it was only for businesses. We’re hoping to see a more refined Surface Pro design that takes advantage of the latest Windows 11 features. Microsoft’s teaser image even includes a Surface Pro.

The Verge will be covering all of Microsoft’s Surface news live on September 22nd, so stay tuned for the latest.