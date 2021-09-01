TimTheTatman, one of Twitch’s biggest streamers, moves to YouTube Gaming

Tim “TimTheTatMan” Betar, one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, is leaving to stream exclusively on YouTube Gaming. His move comes just days after another big streamer, Ben “DrLupo” Lupo, announced that he’d be switching from Twitch to YouTube as well. Betar’s first stream will take place on September 2nd.

In moving from Twitch, Betar is leaving behind the 7 million followers he’s accrued on the Amazon-owned platform. But he won’t be starting from scratch on YouTube, where he already has 3.8 million subscribers. YouTube declined to comment on the terms of its deal with Betar.

Speaking to Insider, Betar said the move will let him spend more time with his family. “When I started, I had no family obligations and I could [stream] a lot of hours,” he said to Insider. “The reality is, now that I’ve got my wife and my son, it’s hard for me to stream as much as I did beforehand.” Lupo, in an interview with The Washington Post, similarly indicated that his YouTube Gaming deal would give him more family time and said that the deal he was presented with would let him be “secure for life.”

Betar and Lupo’s moves follow earlier switches made by Jack “CouRage” Dunlop and Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and signal that YouTube Gaming might be investing more in bringing big names to the platform. YouTube Gaming still sees far fewer hours watched than Twitch does, according to Streamlabs, so the signings could help YouTube close that gap.

In an acknowledgment of the move, Twitch shared a montage of Betar on Twitter, including the iconic moment when he finally won a game of Fall Guys.

You'll always be a King to us.



Thank you for everything, @timthetatman. pic.twitter.com/keeZeElnpm — Twitch (@Twitch) September 1, 2021

“It’s been great to see all that TimTheTatman has achieved since being partnered in 2012 on Twitch — whether it was marrying the love of his life and welcoming an heir to the Tatman throne, or the trials and tribulations of achieving his first Fall Guys crown,” a Twitch spokesperson said in a statement. “It’s been a pleasure being part of Tim’s community, and we are proud of everything he has done for gaming.”

Update September 1st, 1:16PM ET: Added that YouTube declined to comment on its deal with Betar.