Netflix will dish out all 180 episodes of Seinfeld starting on October 1st

Netflix has announced that the entirety of Seinfeld is coming to the streaming service starting on October 1st. The show hasn’t been available on a streaming service since it went of Hulu on June 23rd, according to Vulture, so there’s probably some pent-up demand.

Not only will Seinfeld be available to view again, but it may end up looking better than viewers remember. When Netflix first announced that it was buying the show’s streaming rights, it said it would stream it in 4K for the first time.

All 180 episodes of Seinfeld hit Netflix on October 1 pic.twitter.com/H73RZvNUw9 — Netflix (@netflix) September 1, 2021

Netflix announced that it acquired the rights to Seinfeld almost two years ago. At that time, Netflix was fixing to lose Friends to the then-upcoming HBO Max, along with The Office, which went to NBCUniversal’s Peacock. Seinfeld seemingly hasn’t been as big of a hit as the other two shows on streaming. Uproxx reports that Friends made up 4 percent of Netflix’s viewing and The Office 7 percent. Seinfeld was less than a percent of Hulu’s views, according to CNBC.

Still, it’s definitely a solid get for Netflix. Streaming culture seems to focus on big first-party releases from the major studios like Netflix and Disney, but people fill in the gaps between them by rewatching old shows over and over — the viewing Seinfeld seems particularly suited to.

Jerry Seinfeld, the titular comedian and part of the creative team behind the ’90s show, jokingly said in a statement that he was “enormously grateful to Netflix” for taking a chance on the show, according to Variety. For those also looking to take a chance on the show, we now know when it’ll be available again.