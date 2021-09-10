Sony will open the queue to buy a PS5 at 4:30PM ET

The PlayStation 5 is still difficult to get, but as restocks come and go one of the most reliable sources is Sony itself. Sony’s direct online store has opened a queue for ordering the disc-based PlayStation 5 console and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition — at least, we think it has. We haven’t yet seen Sony’s official social channels confirming that consoles will be available, but you might as well hop in the waiting room before 4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT when the queue actually begins.

Once you’re on the landing page, you should see a countdown timer. You do not have to refresh the page, just try to wait patiently. When the countdown finishes, you are then put into the queue where the real waiting with crossed-fingers happens. Make sure you have your PlayStation Network account info ready to log in and complete the purchase if you are allocated a spot to buy one.

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games on the PS4 and PS5. $500 at Sony Direct

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $400 The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive. $400 at Sony Direct

While you wait...

There are also a variety of accessories to consider when you’re buying a new console, as well as all kinds of new titles to jump into. Here are some starters to ponder over and keep your mind at ease while you wait in the queue.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $70 Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in the Ratchet & Clank series is the most fun entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s both a showcase for amazing graphics and fast loading speeds. $70 at Best Buy