Apple reportedly overcomes Watch Series 7 manufacturing issues

Apple has reportedly overcome the production issues it’s been having with its unreleased smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7, and will now begin mass manufacturing the device in mid-September, according to a report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seen by MacRumors. The news comes as Apple gears up for a major launch event on September 14th. The fall event will presumably be focused on its latest iPhone models with the new Apple Watch also expected to make an appearance.

Late last month Nikkei and Bloomberg reported that Apple had temporarily halted production of its latest smartwatch while it fixed the problems. The issues were thought to be related to the Series 7’s revamped design, which is said to consist of “a flatter display and edges” than seen on previous models. The new design has reportedly forced Apple to use new production processes that created “reliability issues” in early test runs.

On Watch 7 from last weekend: “We’ll see an announcement during the usual September event alongside the iPhone, but there will be a mix of the models shipping late or in small quantities.” https://t.co/xkvN14Mv3O — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 10, 2021

Now, however, these issues are thought to have been resolved, with shipments expected to begin in late September. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, however, although Apple will announce the new Watch next week, some of the models could ship “late or in small quantities.”

As well as the flatter display, the new smartwatch is expected to come with slightly larger 41mm and 45mm cases (up from 40mm and 44mm currently), bumping the largest display from 1.78 inches to 1.9 inches diagonally. The watches are also rumored to have a faster processor and updated wireless tech.