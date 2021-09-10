Vimeo adds support for Apple’s iPhone 12 Dolby Vision HDR videos

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro launched last year with the ability to shoot video in Dolby Vision HDR — but for the most part, there hasn’t been anywhere to actually post or share those files.

But now, almost a year after they were first announced (and just in time for Apple’s next iPhone announcement on Tuesday), Apple, Dolby, and Vimeo are teaming up to allow iPhone 12 owners to post Dolby Vision HDR videos.

Starting now, you’ll be able to upload Dolby Vision videos shot with iPhone 12 devices (either directly from an iPhone or from your computer after editing in a program like Final Cut Pro) to Vimeo, where anyone will be able to stream them. Dolby Vision videos on Vimeo will have a badge highlighting that they feature HDR content, so you’ll easily be able to tell (and to show off) the improved video quality.

Of course, you’ll still need a Dolby Vision-compatible device to watch your iPhone 12-shot videos on, which (as Nilay noted in his review) can be a tricky bit of business. Furthermore, Vimeo is only supporting Apple devices to start: an iPhone 8 or newer or second-gen iPad Pro. Alternatively, the company says that you can use an HDR-compatible Mac (see Apple’s list here) or an Apple TV 4K if you’ve got a Dolby Vision TV or display to connect them to.

On the flip side, if you have another Dolby Vision streaming device (or a Windows computer), you still won’t be able to view Dolby Vision videos on Vimeo. For now, the feature is only available on iOS, tvOS, and macOS devices.

But even if you’re still mostly stuck watching videos on Apple devices, the newly added Vimeo support means that it’ll at least be easier to share and view those Dolby Vision HDR videos, instead of requiring that you share files to a friend to view on their iPhone or iPad.