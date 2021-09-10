Analogue Pocket preorders won’t arrive until December 2021

The Analogue Pocket has experienced a few delays already due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s suffering another, the company shared on its site. Preorders for the retro handheld that can play Game Boy cartridges and other formats like Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color, and more via adapters will ship “at the latest in December.” The $199 console was previously slated to launch in October, following a delay that pushed it from its original 2020 launch window.

Analogue says that “due to new Covid restrictions with our assembly partners, their capacity to deliver within our agreed timeframe has been affected.” Though understandably frustrating for people who like to stay entertained during tough times, you can’t pin blame just on Analogue since chip shortages spurred by the pandemic have impacted nearly every company.

Analogue shared that, after the holiday season, it expects to have the Pocket and all of its accessories restocked and ready for immediate shipping. So, hopefully this is the final delay for the handheld.