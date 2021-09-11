Google One adds a 5TB storage plan for $24.99 per month

After it ended free unlimited storage for Google Photos in June, many Google users had figure out how to store images and other data in the Google accounts. They could keep their Google account stored data under 15GB, or pay for a Google One plan. Options included a 100GB plan for $1.99 per month, a 200GB plan for $2.99 a month, a 2TB plan for $9.99 a month, or a plan with 10TB of storage for $49.99 per month. 20TB and 30TB plans are also available, for $99.99 and $149.99 per month, respectively.

Now Google’s introduced a middle option between 2TB and 10TB, as noticed by 9to5Google. The 5TB Google One plan costs $24.99 per month, a good (and less expensive) option for people who want a little more than 2TB but don’t quite need a plan with 10TB of storage or more.

If you’re sure the 5TB plan will meet your needs, you can save a little money by prepaying for a year’s subscription; it will run you $249.99. Like the 2TB and 10TB plans, the 5TB plan also includes 10 percent off Google Store purchases, the option to add family members, access to Google experts, and a VPN for Android phones.