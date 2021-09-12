New Trailers: The Matrix: Resurrections, The Guilty, Ron’s Gone Wrong, Star Trek: Picard and more

The clues were there all along if you were paying attention, but I still gasped at the very big reveal in the latest episode of Ted Lasso. I won’t spoil it except to say: it was very well done from beginning to end, my crush on Roy Kent continues, and I’ve had Somewhere Only We Know in my head all weekend.

Trailers! Let’s get right to it because pretty much every one of these trailers is extremely relevant to my interests and I just don’t know how I’m going to find the time to watch everything.

The Matrix: Resurrections

The first trailer for the fourth Matrix movie has arrived at last along with some robust internet analysis of whaaaaat is going on here. It seems Neo doesn’t know what’s real and isn’t in the Matrix, but maybe he also is? Also his name is Thomas again. Also is that young Morpheus? Young Oracle? Hi Trinity! Kicking, flying, shooting, exploding, jumping from buildings— all accounted for in the trailer. And in case you missed it: Neo, with a rubber duck on his head. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, and Jada Pinkett Smith star in The Matrix: Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, which comes to theaters and HBO Max December 22nd. I can not wait.

Star Trek: Picard

The season two trailer has a lot packed into it, namely: Q makes an appearance and screws up the future so that Jean-Luc and co. have to go back to 21st-century Earth (hey that’s us) and fix things. Oh and they only have three days before the future is changed irrevocably, Picard tells us. I have to admit Q was never my favorite Star Trek character but he does make for some interesting plot twists. Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, and John de Lancie as Q are in Star Trek: Picard, whose second season hits Paramount Plus in February 2022.

The Guilty

Some of us at The Verge were discussing how unbelievable it is that Jake Gyllenhaal doesn’t have an Oscar yet; he was nominated for Brokeback Mountain and has done so much good work since. Come on, Academy! In The Guilty, which is based on a Danish film of the same name, Gyllenhaal is a 911 operator who gets a call from a woman who seems to have been abducted and is in danger. He tries to track her down but as the Netflix description tells us “nothing is as it seems.” It never is, Netflix. it never is. Directed by Antoine Fuqua with a screenplay by Nic Pizzolatto, The Guilty comes to Netflix October 1st.

Ron’s Gone Wrong

This is a story about Barney, an awkward kid, and Ron, his personal robot friend who’s a little off because he’s got some code missing from his programming (but I still love him look how cute he is). Hijinks ensue, and I don’t think it’s going out on a limb to say some lessons about friendship are on the menu. Also this movie has an all-star voice cast, including Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, and Rob Delaney. Ron’s Gone Wrong comes to theaters October 22nd.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Did I put two Star Trek trailers in one roundup? I sure did. A mid-season trailer? Sure, why not. This show is such a fun, clever take on the Star Trek universe, I admit I have to get caught up on season two because wow it’s at the halfway mark already. The crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos returns doing “the million little things that keep the ship going” and hey look at the phaser rifle! Star Trek: Lower Decks is streaming on Paramount Plus.