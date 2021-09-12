The first iPhone with 1TB of storage is reportedly coming Tuesday

Days before Apple’s California Streaming event on September 14th, a new investor report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says he expects the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to each have a 1TB storage configuration (h/t 9to5Mac). Kuo also says the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will have storage configurations of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, but no 64GB option.

Kuo also said he expects Apple to reveal AirPods 3 at Tuesday’s event, but that Apple will probably keep the AirPods 2 available. He cautions that the iPhone 13 could be affected by supply chain shortages, as has been previously reported, but expects there will be limited impact on iPhone 13 shipments.

Previous leaks and rumors have pointed to an iPhone 13 lineup that will include four models in the same sizes as last year’s models. The new phones are expected to have improved cameras that include video portrait mode and an astrophotography mode, an improved ultrawide lens and a better optical zoom for video recording.

Other rumors around the Apple Watch 7 are predicting a faster processor and a new hardware design, including larger screens and new watchfaces. And the iPad Mini is expected to get a big redesign, as well.

The fall event gets underway at 1PM ET on September 14th, and will be a virtual event streaming from Apple Park.