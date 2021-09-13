Nvidia leak may reveal unannounced games, including God of War for PC

If you made an Nvidia GeForce Now server spit out a confidential list of thousands of games, some never-before-seen, would you think they were legit? Fake? Somewhere in between? That’s not a rhetorical question, because developer Ighor July has published that very list to GitHub — including games like the PlayStation exclusive God of War seemingly coming to Windows PC via Steam.

Here’s a screenshot of what that looks like in the GeForce Now client, according to the developer:

There are reasons to believe the list is legit. We know graphics giant Nvidia has access to games long before they’re released — and we know Sony in particularly has been banking on banking on PlayStation games on PC. It quietly revealed Uncharted 4 was coming to PC, after seeing a 250 percent return on its investment porting Horizon: Zero Dawn to the platform, and it was just Thursday that Sony announced it would be part of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection — a name that we’d never heard of before then, but already appears in Nvidia’s list as well.

So too do Demon’s Souls and Final Fantasy XVI — the games where Sony had to retroactively retract all mentions of PC to make them sound like PlayStation exclusives. PS5 exclusive Returnal appears as well, as does a Final Fantasy VII Remake for PC.

And there are codenames for games in here that seem original, ones that bring up zero search results. Is “Platinum” the internal name for Bethesda’s Indiana Jones games?

Reasons to believe, reasons to disbelieve

But there are also a lot of mentions that seem rather out of date or out of place, like a whole host of Facebook-exclusive Oculus Rift titles that would make little sense on Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service, or a mention of a “Titanfall 3” which clarifies that it’s actually “GAMEapex_legends_-_titanfall,” aka Apex Legends, the popular battle royale game. And some of them may simply be guesses, like Kingdom Hearts IV, “BioShock 2022,” and so on.

All of that means you should probably take any given name on the list with a grain of salt — maybe don’t get your hopes up for remasters of Chrono Cross, Tactics Ogre, or Half-Life 2 quite yet, even if all of those appear in the document.

But God of War for PC does seem more solid than others. It’s one of a handful of titles that specifically mentions Steam.

You can peruse the full list for yourself right here.

Nvidia didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.