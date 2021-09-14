It’s September, which means iPhone season is just nearly here. The rumor mill has been spinning about the highly anticipated iPhone 13, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7, a third generation of AirPods, and the potential for new MacBooks. A new, bezel-less iPad Mini is also a possibility, as is the official release of iOS 15 and macOS Monterey.

Since Apple sent out the invite for its “California Streaming” event, we’ve been able to take guesses at what hidden meanings there might be to decipher from the night sky and the illuminated Apple logo, but just when does it actually get underway and where?

What time does the iPhone 13 event start?

Apple’s “California Streaming” event will go live at 10AM PT / 1PM ET today, Tuesday, September 14th. Like all Apple keynotes since the beginning of the pandemic, it will likely amount to a lengthy infomercial recorded and streamed from the Apple Park campus, with everyone from Tim Cook on down presenting. We expect the recording to become available shortly after its debut, too, in the event you miss out on the prerecorded livestream.

Where can I watch the Apple event?

Apple is hosting the stream on its site, per usual, and on YouTube. We’ve embedded the YouTube video above, so you can set a reminder or watch live from this very post.

Also, be sure to keep tabs on our live blog if you can’t watch the video while at work or if you prefer to follow along with our editors as announcements are made.

Other ways to keep up: