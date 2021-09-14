Logitech’s G435 is a lightweight, feature-packed wireless gaming headset

Many of Logitech’s previous wireless gaming headsets cost more than $100, but its latest is a relative bargain without compromising too much on comfort or features. The G435 Lightspeed costs $80, comes in three colorways, and can connect wirelessly to a PC or PlayStation console via its USB dongle, and to a phone, tablet, or other devices via a low-latency Bluetooth connection (Logitech didn’t share specific millisecond latency specs in time for publication). The headset will be available sometime in September 2021 from Logitech’s site.

Its design picks up where the G733 Lightspeed left off, with lots of color, breathable mesh fabric, and plastic all around. There are some differences, both cosmetic and functional. Logitech says the G435 Lightspeed was designed primarily for smaller heads, as it’s angling this model to a younger generation. Though, it still fits my large-sized head easily. The ear cups are on rails that allow for easy adjustment, whether you want to make them fit a bigger or smaller head.

The G435 Lightspeed looks like a traditional wireless gaming headset, except for one major omission: a boom microphone. That’s not to say it doesn’t have a mic at all. Instead of having a physical mic, Logitech employed dual beamforming microphones built into the left earcup that aim to achieve similar results without having a mic right in front of your mouth. During my week of testing, it did a good job picking up my voice and leaving out the sound from my noisy window air conditioner.

This may be the lightest gaming headset that I’ve worn yet, weighing 165 grams. The frame and headband are mostly plastic throughout, but Logitech nailed two important aspects about fit: making sure the headset doesn’t feel like it’s weighing down on your head or clamping around your ears too hard. Impressively, there’s barely any cushioning around the headband, just a thin piece of breathable fabric wrapped around it. Yet, there were no issues regarding comfort during my time with the G435.

It’s understandable that for $80 the G435’s build materials might come into question. And yes, with the headset in hand, it feels well-constructed but a little on the chintzy side. To Logitech’s credit, the sound quality is quite a bit better than I expected from a headset at this price, to the point where I didn’t really care about any quibbles I had with the build materials.

Rounding up a few more specs, this model charges via USB-C and claims to reach up to 18 hours of battery life per charge. To switch between getting audio from the included USB dongle and Bluetooth, the G435 requires you to manually swap sources by holding the mute button.

If you’re in the market for an affordable wireless gaming headset, the number of options worth checking out is growing, thankfully. With Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset and the Razer Barracuda X launching for $100, and this model coming in at $80, it’s easier now to find a console-friendly headset that won’t break the bank.