Apple says it’s releasing iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, on September 20th. The company announced the new free operating system updates at WWDC 2021 earlier in June, and offered public betas over the summer.

Both of the new versions of iOS and iPadOS offer a grab bag of features. The headliners include changes to notifications like the addition of notification summaries, Focus modes for creating distinct lists of apps and notifications allowed to reach users at different times of the day, improvements to FaceTime that include the ability to invite Android and Windows users to calls for the first time, and a new look for Safari.

A features grab bag

On iPad, iPadOS 15 finally brings iOS 14 features like the app library and resizable widgets, and the other previously mentioned goodies Apple has planned for iOS 15. As part of the update, Apple is also once again tweaking how multitasking works, with a new menu for split screen, and a “shelf” for organizing apps that offer separate windows, like Safari.

Some features for both iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will take a bit longer to arrive. Apple says SharePlay, the ability to share video and audio live over FaceTime calls, is slated for later this fall.