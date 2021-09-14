Apple is releasing watchOS 8 on September 20th

Apple is releasing the next version of its smartwatch operating system, watchOS 8, on September 20th. The company first introduced the new free update at WWDC 2021 and has been testing it in public beta over the summer alongside iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey.

watchOS 8 is a modest change to the Apple Watch, but it still has some nice additions. Apple is adding support for new iOS 15 features like Focus mode for more granular control over app notifications and new types of keys and ID cards in Apple Wallet.

The new watchOS is also getting new watchfaces to take advantage of the Apple Watch Series 7’s larger screen and new workout types for Pilates and tai chi (along with other updates to Apple Fitness Plus). The Apple Watch is also getting a spruced-up Mindfulness app that combines features from the previous Breathe feature with new ways to relax.