All-new iPad Mini announced with 5G, USB-C, and larger 8.3-inch display

Apple has announced its all-new iPad Mini. It features a new enclosure with narrower bezels and rounded corners. The big news is that it’s larger than the iPad Mini 5 with an 8.3-inch display (up from its predecessor’s 7.9-inch panel), making the device even more viable as a driver for multitasking or schoolwork. Apple says the screen can reach 500 nits of brightness.

The iPad Mini is currently Apple’s smallest tablet, even with the bump in size. Apple was rumored to have been considering a Mini LED display on the new iPad, similar to that of its largest iPad Pro. Those appear to have missed the mark; the new Mini sports a regular Liquid Retina display.

The iPad Mini’s design has remained largely consistent since its 2012 debut. The new model is something of a shake-up to the traditional build, featuring slimmer bezels than the iPad Mini 5 and new color options.

The new tablet also features a USB-C port, Touch ID (no Face ID), a new speaker system with stereo in landscape mode, and upgraded 12MP cameras on the front and back, including a shooter with True Tone flash and 4K video recording on the back and a new 12MP ultrawide camera on the front, which will support Apple’s Center Stage feature. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (with download speeds up to 3.5 gigabits per second) as well as the second-generation Apple Pencil, which attaches magnetically to the side of the chassis.

The enclosure also incorporates 100 percent recycled aluminum; the solder of the main logic board includes 100 percent recycled tin, and the enclosure magnets are 100 percent rare earth elements. Apple claims you can expect 40 percent faster CPU performance and 80 percent faster GPU performance.

The new iPad Mini is up for preorder today and will be available next week starting at $499.