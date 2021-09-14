Apple announces new entry-level iPad with A13 Bionic chip

Apple has just announced the latest version of its most popular tablet: the standard iPad. This new model is the ninth generation of the iPad that first debuted in 2010, and it features a new processor called the A13 Bionic. Additionally, there’s a new 12-megapixel front camera that supports the Center Stage feature that debuted with the iPad Pro last year. The rest of the 9th Gen iPad will look very familiar to anyone who has seen an iPad in the past few years, complete with the same home button, bezels, single rear camera, and Lightning port we’ve seen before.

Apple says the new processor is 20 percent faster than the one in the outgoing model. The 10.2-inch display is the same size and resolution as before, but it now supports the True Tone feature that automatically adjusts the screen’s color temperature to ambient lighting.

The latest iPad will ship with iPadOS 15, which was announced earlier this year and includes enhancements to the iPad’s homescreen, app organization, and multitasking features.

The base-model iPad is the one most people gravitate toward, as it’s the most economical model in the lineup. This year, Apple has bumped the base storage to 64GB and kept the starting $329 price the same. The iPad is also compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Apple Smart Keyboard. It will be available in silver or space gray and can be ordered starting today, September 14th, with deliveries expected for next week.