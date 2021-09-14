Samsung’s latest monitor has a pop-up webcam with Windows Hello support

Samsung’s Webcam Monitor S4 comes with all the work-from-home accessories you could need built right in. It’s got 2W stereo speakers for listening to colleagues, an HD webcam so they can see you, a microphone so they can hear you, and a USB hub to cut down on the amount of ports needed on a laptop or desktop. The monitor is available now, Samsung says, and costs $319.99 in the US.

The 24-inch, 1080p monitor’s built-in webcam is neatly integrated, with a pop-up design that keeps things looking tidy when you’re not on video calls. As a bonus, the design doubles as a privacy shutter for the webcam to help prevent accidental (or malicious) appearances on camera. It’s not automated like on many phones. Instead, the webcam is revealed by “pushing it down into the monitor to make it spring up,” Samsung says. The webcam is Windows Hello certified, meaning it can scan faces to allow quick logins to apps, websites, and Windows itself.

Rounding out the specs is a stand that’s height-adjustable, and which can be tilted, swivelled, and pivoted. The monitor is also VESA compatible to let it work with monitor arms or other stands. Ports include HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, and its refresh rate tops out at 75Hz. As well as the US, the Webcam Monitor S4 is also releasing in Europe, South Korea, and South East Asia.