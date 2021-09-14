Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro is the first iPhone with 1TB of storage

Apple announced its new iPhone 13 Pro handset today during the company’s California Streaming event. It’s the first iPhone to ship with 1TB of storage as an option, allowing owners to store double the maximum capacity of 512GB on the regular iPhone 13.

Apple has previously offered 1TB for iPad storage but has kept the 512GB maximum on the iPhone Pro side until today. Rumors had suggested we’d get a 1TB iPhone this year, and it comes two years after Samsung shipped its Galaxy S10 Plus with a 1TB storage option for $1,600.

Apple is also bumping iPhone storage on the standard models. The base iPhone 13 model will now ship with 128GB instead of the 64GB storage found on the iPhone 12.

Apple’s iPhone Pro 13 will start at $999 and is shipping on September 24th. The 1TB storage option will be available on the iPhone 13 Pro for $1,499 and $1,599 on the larger iPhone 13 Pro Max.