Apple’s tvOS 15 update arrives September 20th sans SharePlay

The refreshed Apple TV 4K hit shelves in April, but the anticipated tvOS 15 update that introduces exciting updates to the Apple TV experience was previously only available in beta. That will change next week: Apple has confirmed tvOS 15 will become widely available to everyone on September 20th.

Apple confirmed to The Verge that the tvOS 15 update will go live the same day as its other operating system updates, which include iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8. The tvOS 15 update brings a number of new features to the Apple TV experience. SharePlay is arguably the most exciting addition to the experience and will allow FaceTime users to stream titles together in sync across their Apple devices, including on Apple TV. However, Apple confirmed in August that the feature would be delayed on iOS 15 and tvOS 15 initially and would arrive in a later update, so that feature’s currently still on ice — for now.

tvOS will also add two new discovery features to its Apple TV app: For All of You and Shared with You. For All of You will appear as a new row in the Apple TV app and will suggest titles for an entire household to stream together. Shared with You, meanwhile, will show movies and series that have been shared from Messages in their own row within the Apple TV app.

New discovery features and eventual support for SharePlay will arrive with tvOS 15

Plus, tvOS is also getting a handful of less flashy but nonetheless functionally exciting updates. Beginning with tvOS 15, Apple TV users will see an on-screen prompt to connect their AirPods for easy silent streaming, and the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max will also get support for Apple’s spatial audio feature when connected to the Apple TV for a theater-like experience. The update will also introduce HomePod Mini pairing as well as a HomeKit update that will allow Apple TV users to see multiple home camera feeds at once. Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about whether any of these other expected features would be delayed.

tvOS 15 will be supported on the Apple TV HD, Apple TV 4K (2017), and the latest Apple TV 4K (2021). Look for the software update in the settings menu on your Apple TV device beginning next week.