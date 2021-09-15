YouTube TV is expanding its Spanish-language programming

YouTube TV is expanding its live TV channels to include more Spanish-language content and add-on options.

The company announced that beginning today, three new Spanish-language networks — Univision, UniMás, and Galavisión — would be joining the YouTube TV experience at no additional cost to subscribers. Notably, the new networks will include coverage of two events that are just around the corner: the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards premiering on November 18th and the Campeones Cup airing on September 29th. This week’s announcement corresponds with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

CNN Español, Fox Deportes, and more will be offered as a paid add-on

Local programming from Univision and UniMás will also be available to subscribers in select markets, including Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York, among other cities. Univision’s addition to the platform, meanwhile, will also give YouTube TV users access to the company’s on-demand content as well as the ability to log into the Univision app using their YouTube TV information.

Univision networks aren’t widely available on streaming TV services — they’re missing from Hulu and Sling, for instance — which could give YouTube an edge as it looks to pick up new customers. (Univision has its own streaming goals: it plans to launch a new streaming service next year with ad-supported and paid plans.)

For viewers looking to unlock more Spanish-language programming beyond the new networks, YouTube will also offer a new add-on option that includes networks like Sony Cine, CNN Español, Discovery en Español, Estrella TV, Cinelatino, and Fox Deportes, among others. YouTube said this add-on will be made available in the “coming months,” and the package’s cost and a full slate of included networks will be announced a little closer to its launch date.

Lastly, the company will soon introduce a separate add-on for Pantaya, an on-demand streaming service for Spanish-language movies, for $6 a month. That add-on will become available to YouTube TV users in the coming weeks. YouTube TV, which offers over 85 channels, currently costs $65 a month.