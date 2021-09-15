Amazon Prime now includes free Deliveroo deliveries in the UK

Amazon is now offering a year of Deliveroo Plus with its Prime subscription in the UK. Amazon Prime customers will be able to access the silver tier of Deliveroo Plus free of charge, enabling free deliveries on orders over £25. Deliveroo normally charges £3.49 a month for Deliveroo Plus, making this a saving of more than £40 per year.

Deliveroo Plus includes unlimited free deliveries of food from a variety of participating restaurants. You’ll either need to be eating a lot or ordering for two or more people to really take advantage of the service, though. You’ll need to hit a minimum spend of £25 or more per order to benefit from free deliveries.

The partnership comes more than two years after Amazon invested in UK-based food delivery company Deliveroo. Amazon led a $575 million funding round in Deliveroo, which used the investment to expand its engineering team and delivery reach. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had some initial reservations about the deal, but cleared it last year just as the pandemic was hammering the industry.

Amazon tried to compete with Deliveroo years ago

Ahead of the investment in Deliveroo, Amazon briefly participated in the restaurant delivery wars in the UK. Amazon launched its restaurant delivery service in London in 2015, but it failed to compete with similar services like Deliveroo and UberEats. Amazon Restaurants quietly ended two years later.

Amazon has previously included similar perks with its Prime subscription, including a year of Nintendo’s Switch Online service. If you have Amazon Prime and you’re interested in claiming the year of free Deliveroo Plus, you can link your accounts over at Amazon’s site here.