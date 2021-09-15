Xiaomi announces 11T Pro with 120W fast charging

Xiaomi has launched its 11T series, the headline of which is the 11T Pro and its previously announced 120W HyperCharge fast charging system. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery, and Xiaomi says the bundled 120W charger can fill it from zero to 100 percent in just 17 minutes. A 10-minute charge will get you to 72 percent, meanwhile. That’s even faster than the 120W Mi 10 Ultra Xiaomi released in China last year, and the 11T Pro is coming to Europe and beyond.

For more on the 11T Pro’s fast charging technology — like whether it’ll destroy the battery or burn down your house, for instance — you can read my interview with Xiaomi’s Dan Desjarlais from last week.

The 11T Pro is an entirely different phone to the Mi 11 flagship released earlier this year. It has a different, boxier design with a plastic back, though the specs are similar — there’s still a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 108-megapixel camera. The screen is a 6.67-inch 120Hz 1080p OLED panel with no curves on the side, unlike the Mi 11.

Xiaomi is also announcing two lower-end phones in the 11T range, neither of which have the 120W fast charging system. The 11T has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra processor and 67W fast charging that fills the battery in 37 minutes, while the 11 Lite 5G NE has a Snapdragon 778 and a 4,250mAh battery that Xiaomi says fills in “no time,” which may not be a scientific measurement.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro starts at €649 ($768) for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, going up to €749 ($886) for 12GB/256GB. The 11T starts at €499 ($590) for 8GB/128GB or €50 more to double the storage, while the 11 Lite 5G NE starts at €369 ($437) for 6GB/128GB.