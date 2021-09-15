Sony is releasing its Pulse 3D Audio headset in midnight black

The Pulse 3D Audio wireless headset that Sony made to take advantage of the PS5’s 3D Audio tech is getting a new color option. It’ll be available in midnight black in addition to white, just like its DualSense controller, for the same $99.99 price that it debuted at last year. Most of the white headset colorway was black already, but now there’s simply more of it, covering the headband in black detailing. You can preorder it now through Sony’s site, and it’ll be available on October 22nd, 2021, but more retailers will likely stock it as well.

In the PlayStation Blog, Sony says that this announcement coincides with a new PS5 update that gives Pulse 3D Audio headset owners some new settings to customize the sound. You’ll have three audio presets (shooter, bass boost, standard), including the option to create some of your own. The EQ settings will be accessible through the Control Center menu that pops up when you hit the PS button on the controller.

More colorways are always better, but this news begs me to ask aloud if Sony’s next step is to make official replacement plates for the PS5 itself. Dedicated gamers who buy the midnight black DualSense and Pulse 3D Audio headset might be wishing that their PS5’s stark white color had plates to match. There are solutions out there, like Dbrand’s third-party plates and stickers, but it seems like such an obvious opportunity that Sony hasn’t jumped on yet. If it’s concerned about the difficulty of replacing them, it shouldn’t be. After all, if Sony can trust its users enough to go through the not-so-simple process of installing their own M.2 SSDs, swapping plates should be a relative breeze, right?