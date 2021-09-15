Battlefield 2042 delayed by nearly a month

Battlefield 2042, Dice’s upcoming entry in the Battlefield series, has been delayed by nearly a month, Dice parent company EA announced Wednesday. The game’s release date has been pushed from October 22nd to November 19th.

“Building the next generation of Battlefield during a global pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for our development teams,” Oskar Gabrielson, studio GM at Dice said in a statement on behalf of the Battlefield 2042 team. “Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch. With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players.”

However, Gabrielson also said that news about the game’s forthcoming open beta will be shared later this month, so you might have a chance to try the game ahead of the pushed-back launch soon.

Battlefield 2042 is the latest game to be delayed in part due to difficulties created by the pandemic. Other examples include The Last of Us Part II, which was delayed by about a month in 2020; Halo Infinite, which was delayed from its original November 2020 release that would have coincided with the launch of the Xbox Series X / S; and PS5 exclusive Deathloop, which was released on Tuesday after two COVID-19-related delays.

Battlefield 2042 will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.