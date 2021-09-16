The Razer Blade 15 Advanced is $800 off at Amazon today

Gaming laptops are by no means cheap, but today you can save $800 on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced at Amazon. This laptop was built expressly for the purpose of delivering desktop gaming performance in a laptop form factor. Packing an RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics card and a 10875H Intel processor capable of topping out at 5.0GHz, the Razer Blade 15 does exactly that. The FHD display has a 300Hz refresh rate, better than you’d see on most desktop gaming monitors, allowing for sharp reaction times and virtually no lag, letting you get the drop on your enemy. A 1TB NVMe SSD and 16GB of RAM round out the laptop’s specs, offering you plenty of onboard storage and speed. Read our Razer Blade 15 Advanced review.

Related The best gaming laptops you can buy right now

Razer Blade 15 Advanced $1,800

$2,600

31% off Last year's Razer Blade 15 still packs plenty of heat. The thin and lightweight frame manages to pack in a 2070 Super Max-Q GPU, paired with a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU. This provides all the power needed to supply the 300Hz FHD display. $1,800 at Amazon

Ahead of the new 2021 base iPad releasing next Friday, September 24th, you can save $30 on a preorder through Walmart. Normally $329 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model that Apple just introduced at its “California Streaming” event, it’s $299. So, get it for this price while you can.

This model features a slate of improvements over the previous generation, including the bump up to 64GB of storage, the faster A13 Bionic processor, and True Tone screen tech that lets the screen match the color temperature in your room.

iPad (2021, Wi-Fi) $299

$329

10% off Apple’s latest, entry-level iPad represents a slight update, with a new A13 Bionic chip and a 12-megapixel front camera that supports the Center Stage feature. $299 at Walmart

If you’re a streamer in the market for a new microphone, look no further than the Razer Seiren Emote, now available for $100 at Amazon. This slick hyper-cardioid condenser microphone bears a striking resemblance to the other entries in the Seiren family, until it connects with Razer’s streamer companion app. The front of the mic contains an 8-bit LED display, capable of showing hundreds of customizable emotes that react to your chat. While this mic certainly isn’t for everyone, you’ll have a hard time finding a microphone more unique or better suited to connecting with your audience during a stream. Amazon notes that only a few units are left in stock, so hopefully it replenishes throughout the day.

Razer Seiren Emote $100

$180

45% off The Razer Seiren Emote is currently marked down to its best price to date at Amazon and is perfect for any streamer looking to add some interesting flair to their setup. Forward-facing LEDs allow the mic to respond to pre-determined words or phrases that pop up in chat, giving streamers more ways to interact with their audience. $100 at Amazon

Anyone looking for a midsize 4K TV should definitely check out this deal at Best Buy. This 50-inch model from Sony is still available at Best Buy for $700, its second-best price to date. In addition to offering crisp 4K resolution, the X80J touts several features that elevate the viewing experience. HDR10 and Dolby Vision certification provide deeper blacks and more vivid colors, while built-in voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant allow you to easily search and swap channels. The TV includes built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, too, which help cut down on cord clutter, and the X80J can be wall-mounted with any 200 x 200 VESA mount. The TV can also handle up to four HDMI devices and offers an audio return channel in case you want to route your devices through a soundbar or receiver.

Sony 50-inch Class X80J Series TV $700

$850

18% off A 50-inch 4K Smart TV is nothing to scoff at, especially when you’re saving a cool $150. This LED Smart TV from Sony is currently discounted to $700. Featuring Dolby Vision, HDR10, and built-in voice assistants from Amazon and Google, this TV has all the trappings and conveniences you could want at a solid discount. $700 at Best Buy

One of the lightest wireless mice in Razer’s arsenal is available for just $120 today at Amazon, down from its normal retail price of $150. The Viper has been a mainstay of the Razer armory for some time, but this wireless version brings some solid improvements to the tested design. The Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed weighs a paltry 74 grams and packs a powerful 20K DPI optical sensor. The ambidextrous design also sports six remappable buttons, making it one of the best mice available for southpaw shooters. The most noticeable improvement, however, is the inclusion of wireless connectivity. It can be paired either via Bluetooth or to the included 2.4GHz dongle, and the Viper Ultimate is said to last up to 70 hours on a single charge and can be recharged either via Micro USB or with the included recharging dock.

Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed $120

$150

20% off Right now, you can save $30 on Razer’s lightest wireless gaming mouse, the Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed, which is currently available at Amazon for $120. This ambidextrous mouse weighs in at just 74 grams, allowing it to seamlessly glide across your surface of choice for lightning-fast flick shots. $120 at Amazon

A pair of earbuds that no Apple aficionado should be without, the Beats Powerbeats Pro, are currently on sale at Target for $175 in red. These water-resistant earbuds can handle even the sweatiest workouts, and the adjustable ear hooks ensure they won’t jostle loose during a run. The earbuds can last for up to nine hours on a single charge but can stretch to 24 hours if the case is topped off. While the earbuds definitely work best with Apple devices thanks to their built-in H1 chip — a piece of hardware allows for always-on Siri detection and better call quality in windy environments, among other improvements — they can be used with a wide variety of Bluetooth-enabled devices. Just note that the charging case can only connect using an Apple lightning cable. Read our review.

Beats Powerbeats Pro $176

$250

30% off Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones provide up to nine hours of continuous battery life, with 24 hours provided by the case. They’re IPX4 sweat and water resistant, and they feature Apple’s H1 chip for easy pairing and hands-free “Hey Siri” voice commands. $176 at Target

A solid addition to any Xbox or PC gaming setup, the HyperX CloudX Flight Wireless is currently available at Best Buy and the Microsoft Store for $120, its second-best price to date. HyperX is known for its comfortable and functional gaming headsets. It may lack some of the outward flair of its competitors, but the CloudX can still trade blows with competing headsets that are nearly double the price. The CloudX Flight comes with a detachable boom mic, leatherette ear cups, and boasts a battery life of up to 30 hours. While the CloudX has been designed for the Xbox family of consoles, it can still connect to PCs thanks to its 2.4GHz wireless dongle. It even comes with a built-in chat mixer, so you can adjust your audio levels without combing through in-game menus.

Related The best wired or wireless gaming headsets to buy