The Lucid Air is the first electric car with a 520-mile EPA-rated range

Lucid Motors’ Air Dream Edition has received an Environmental Protection Agency-rated range of 520 miles, making it the longest-range EV ever rated by the agency.

The EPA rating certifies Lucid’s claim from over a year ago that its forthcoming electric sedan would be the longest range production EV on the market. It also represents a victory for Lucid Motors CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson, who led development of the Model S when he worked at Tesla and has said that the Air will outmatch Elon Musk’s company in terms of range, luxury, acceleration, and price.

The Air Dream Edition bests the longest-range Tesla, the Model S Long Range Plus, by over 100 miles. But that added range will come at a cost, with the Dream Edition with 19-inch wheels starting at $169,000. If that sticker price is too spicy for you, it may be best to wait until 2022, when Lucid plans to release a base model that starts at $77,400 (or $69,900 with the federal EV tax credit).

The EPA also rated the various trim levels, such as the Dream Edition with 21-inch wheels (481 miles), Dream Edition Performance (471 miles with 19-inch wheels and 451 miles with 21-inch wheels), and the Grand Touring (516 miles with 19-inch wheels and 469 miles with 21-inch wheels).

The Air’s 113kWh battery pack, as well as its aerodynamic design, help contribute to the vehicle’s impressive range. Of course, range is highly subjective and the EPA rating is meant to present a snapshot of the Air’s performance under the specific conditions of the agency’s testing process. It typically excludes factors such as steep hill climbing and the effects of cold weather.

“The EPA estimates, including EV range, are meant to be a general guideline for consumers when comparing vehicles,” the agency says on its website. “Just like ‘your mileage may vary’ for gasoline vehicles, your range will vary for EVs.”

EV range is determined independently by the EPA, as well as Europe’s Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), which are typically more optimistic than the EPA.

The Newark, California-based company, which recently went public, is gearing up to start delivering its first vehicles to customers later this year, and it has already built more than 100 near-final quality versions at its new factory in Arizona. Lucid is hosting a production preview at its Advanced Manufacturing Plant factory (known as AMP-1) in Casa Grande, Arizona at the end of September.