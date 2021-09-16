Wipeout gets ‘reimagined’ as a mobile game where you manage instead of drive

Wipeout, the fast-paced, futuristic racing series that’s synonymous with PlayStation, is coming to iOS and Android mobile devices later in 2021. The new game is called Wipeout Rush, and unfortunately, it might not be what you’re after if you’ve adored previous entries in the series.

The game, developed by Rogue, is a card-based racing game that doesn’t actually put you in the driver's seat. Instead, you’ll be the team manager of racers who will get to do all of the fun driving while you’re dealing with cards. The game promises to dive into the lore of Wipeout, and I’m most looking forward to finding out why the player can’t drive. Did they lose their license?

Here’s a description of Wipeout Rush, as noted on Rogue’s site.

For fans of the series, Wipeout Rush is bringing loads of new lore through collectables and story. Players will be able to unlock collectable cards to learn more about the ships, teams, pilots, and tracks of the Wipeout world as they progress through an engaging single-player campaign told through exciting animated comics. Wipeout Rush will include both Quick Race and Championship Cup game modes complete with 5 different tracks, 60 iconic Wipeout ships, a wide range of familiar weapons, 12 Championship Cups each with their own boss, and bundles of collectables.

For a second there, I imagined how great a Wipeout game for phones could look and play, especially now that there are several phones with fast refresh rate displays (the iPhone 13 Pro is the most notable addition to that group recently), as well as solid mobile controllers like the Backbone One and Razer Kishi.

I’m willing to give this game a shot when it comes out, and it could be fun in its own way, but it’s been a while since I’ve so quickly gone from being excited about something to just being a little sad.